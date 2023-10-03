RHS Financial LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

