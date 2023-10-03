Centurion Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

