Centurion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXG stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $77.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

