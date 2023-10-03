SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 882.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 640,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 575,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,884,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 77,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 272,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

