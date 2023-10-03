Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 14,342 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 137,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 121,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,213,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average is $155.11. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

