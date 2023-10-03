Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.95

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $54.07, with a volume of 5452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. Argus reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $128,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $155,935.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at $789,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,005 shares of company stock worth $352,321 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

