Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.22

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$36.22 and last traded at C$36.22, with a volume of 27663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPX shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.36.

Capital Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 3.4250842 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

