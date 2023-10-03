Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.58

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.58 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 41142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 101.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,371,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

