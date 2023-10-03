Interfor (TSE:IFP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.38

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$19.38 and last traded at C$19.55, with a volume of 22533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.85.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.41. The firm has a market cap of C$994.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$871.80 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 2.7955182 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

