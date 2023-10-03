Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.85

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$50.85 and last traded at C$50.85, with a volume of 219588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$51.46.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.99.

The company has a market cap of C$46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8609694 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

