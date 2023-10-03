Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.93

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$36.93 and last traded at C$37.11, with a volume of 23170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.46. The stock has a market cap of C$16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

