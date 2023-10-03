Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.77

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 9373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $286.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.33 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

Further Reading

