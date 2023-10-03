NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.86

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 1760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.73 million, a P/E ratio of -184.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -988.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

