B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.77

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 573782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

