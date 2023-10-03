Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Expands By 5.9%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

