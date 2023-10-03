Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 68,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,372,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 236,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 68,482 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.4 %

BBSI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.90. 655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.83. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

