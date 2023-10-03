OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.06

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.06 and last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 3102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $731.62 million, a PE ratio of 347.11 and a beta of 0.89.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $99,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,810,000 after buying an additional 212,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,419,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after buying an additional 68,115 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,088,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after buying an additional 46,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,506,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

