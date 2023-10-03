Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BCPC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.93. 5,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,565. Balchem has a 1-year low of $116.68 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.45 and a 200 day moving average of $130.31.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

