Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.71

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2023

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDVGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.71 and last traded at $67.09, with a volume of 79236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $307.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

