Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Decreased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHD stock opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

