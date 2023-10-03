RBA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $181.23 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

