Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Boosted by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

