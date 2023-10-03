iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 391,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 128,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

