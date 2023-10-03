Columbus Macro LLC Invests $1.23 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,630 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE TD opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.