Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

