Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,950 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 297.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 832,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 623,428 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 597.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 455,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 459.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 284,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $20.38.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.