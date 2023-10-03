K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 4,015 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $316.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.70 and its 200 day moving average is $330.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.