K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.