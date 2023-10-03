K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 49,249 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,249 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

