K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 5,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 241.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $408.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $388.10 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

