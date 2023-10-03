K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $430.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.