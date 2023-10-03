Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VEA stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

