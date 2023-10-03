K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.77 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $224.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.37 and its 200 day moving average is $213.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

