Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. 1,722,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,985,911. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.