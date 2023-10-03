VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,573.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 278,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,050,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 762.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 92,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

REMX opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $100.97.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.