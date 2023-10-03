Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

