Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $792,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

