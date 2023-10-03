Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $242,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $148.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.39.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

