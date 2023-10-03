Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This is an increase from Future Generation Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Future Generation Global Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Geoff Wilson purchased 22,012 shares of Future Generation Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$26,634.52 ($16,964.66). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,056 shares of company stock valued at $87,156. Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.
Future Generation Global Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Future Generation Global
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.