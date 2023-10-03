E&G Advisors LP Has $205,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $219,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $273.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

