Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 22,011 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,324 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 520.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 191,730 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 253.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. 2,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,703. The firm has a market cap of $739.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $42.82.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

