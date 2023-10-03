E&G Advisors LP Has $414,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.10. 452,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,436,325. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.16. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

