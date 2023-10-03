E&G Advisors LP Takes $230,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in United Airlines by 99.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 58.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $41.33. 504,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

