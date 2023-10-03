Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after buying an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,899,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after buying an additional 955,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,459. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

