Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,977,285. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,366.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,583,543 shares of company stock valued at $48,750,994. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

