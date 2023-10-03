Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.86. The stock had a trading volume of 121,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.72. The firm has a market cap of $374.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

