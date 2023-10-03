Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.99. 61,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $406.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.