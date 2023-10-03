Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 56,607 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,607 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 1.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 72.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 299,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 126,471 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 463,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,198,000 after buying an additional 171,818 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 24.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 255,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.79. 52,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

