Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 60,196 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,196 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,559. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

