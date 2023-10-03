Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 1,127 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,718,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after buying an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 825 ($9.97) in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CICC Research raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.16) to GBX 722 ($8.73) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.20.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

